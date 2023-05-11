A Mother’s Day Special at the Marina Seaview Restaurant

Treat your mom or wife at Marina Seaview Restaurant to a gastronomic adventure to show your love this Mother’s Day. Let the fantastic views of the Mactan Channel and live music relax her as the warm sea breeze soothes her.

Moms who dine at Marina Seaview Restaurant on May 14, 2023, Sunday, get to enjoy a complimentary house-made blueberry muffin.

Marina Seaview Restaurant curated a special al a-carte menu and will offer discounted prices on pastries, desserts, cocktails, and wine for this special day. The set meal, “For the best Mom,” priced at P3,050+, will satiate a family group of 5 persons. It consists of a freshly grilled huge seafood platter of crabs, squid, shrimp, scallops, mackerel fish, steamed vegetables, rice, a Mother’s Day cake, and a glass of cocktail or wine.

A special al a carte menu is also available to satisfy your food cravings.

For reservations & information, you may contact them at 032-2631220, 0917-134-0052, or email [email protected]. They are located at Mepz 1, Brgy. Ibo, Lapu-lapu City and is open at 11 am – 10 pm, daily.

ADVERTORIAL

