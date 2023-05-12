Villamor Boxing Gym: 14 amateur fights on May 20 in Consolacion Sports Complex

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fourteen exciting amateur bouts will highlight the Villamor Boxing Gym’s monthly amateur fight card on May 20, this time at a bigger venue at the Consolacion Sports Complex, Consolacion town, north Cebu.

The fight card, which is backed by the Money Punch Fight Promotions of Australian-German boxing patron Christian Faust, will be one of the highlights of a whole-day boxing event.

This is after Money Punch Fight Promotions will also promote a fight card featuring YouTubers in the Cebu Youtubers Amateur Boxing League.

READ: Pagsabungan, Babag 2 boxers shine in Villamor Boxing grassroots fight card

Leading the 14-bout amateur fight card is AJ “ALA” Villamor, the son of Villamor Boxing Gym founder Edito Villamor.

The younger Villamor recently won a gold medal in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) in Carcar City, south Cebu.

This time, he will face Jimms Andaya of Consolacion, Cebu in a three-rounder bout under the 51-kilogram division.

READ: Money Punch partners with former world title challenger Villamor in bid to give boxing in Cebu a boost

The fight card als features Saisai Sumagang (Lapu-Lapu City) versus Kit Codinera (Cebu City), Justine Inocian (Mandaue City) vs. Jade Descartin (Cebu City), Jude Dumaguit (Sarok Boxing Gym) vs. Job Noah Quilaton (Cebu City), Vince Emman Suson (Mandaue City) vs. Jude Responso (Caitom Boxing Gym), Rodel Tillor (Sarok Boxing Gym) vs. Jellyt Tepora (Tepora Boxing Gym), Fredrich Locsin (Mandaue City) vs. Gerald Villarube (Sarok Boxing Gym) and Justine Balbarino (Mandaue City) vs. Reyxon Cabrera (Cebu City).

Aside from those fights, Jhamel Peresores (Carcar City) will also go up against Harry Paragoso (Lilo-an), Rodolfo Medalla (Sarok Boxing Gym) will fight Lorenzo Suico (Mandaue City), John Septer Linaboc (Sarok Boxing Gym) goes up against Gio Pesores (Carcar City), Carl Jan Simbajon (Mandaue City) will fight against James Villarube (Sarok Boxing Gym), Regino Esparcia (Samboan) will face Jhayres Encinada (Cebu City), and Gian Carlo Dumaguit (Sarok Boxing Gym) will trade punches with Hans Quilaton (Cebu City).

RELATED STORIES

Villamor, boxing trainer, is PBF vice president for Visayas

SEA Games 2023: Carlo Paalam, Paul Bascon make it 9 PH boxers in gold medal round

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP