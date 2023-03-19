Money Punch partners with former world title challenger Villamor in bid to give boxing in Cebu a boost

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Money Punch Boxing Promotions formally introduced itself in the already-stacked Philippine boxing promotional scene with programs aiming to improve the quality of the sport in the country.

Christian Faust, a German-Australian based in Cebu tapped veteran trainer, matchmaker, and former two-time world title challenger Edito Villamor to guide him in his boxing venture.

Money Punch objectives

Their first objective is to establish a stronger amateur boxing grassroots program through Villamor’s existing program at the Villamor Boxing Gym (VBG) in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City.

Second, is to bring and promote marquee international boxing fights in the Philippines, prioritizing Filipino boxers in mind.

“Money Punch is about working with people like coach Villamor (Edito) who is really engrossed in the boxing grassroots program. Money Punch is also bringing opportunity to those less fortunate children to grow into responsible adults. That’s our first objective,” said Faust who is married to a Filipina and currently residing in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Coach Villamor is expert in this in teaching the young kids to keep them away from drugs, from the streets by training them in this program. Everyone in the world knows that you’re less likely caught in the streets and cause problems and havoc and become a mischievous child,” he said.

Faust said that he chose Cebu as his base to start his boxing promotions since he’s living here in Lapu-Lapu City since 2008.

Sponsor Villamor fight card

To guarantee his support to the development of boxing, he will sponsor Villamor’s monthly amateur fight card for an entire year.

Also, Money Punch Promotions plans to promote and help other combat sports like Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), bare knuckle fighting, and Jiu-Jitsu.

True to this plan, Faust officially signed Cebuano former Muay Thai champion and MMA fighter Nino Rio “Pitbull” Saoy as his first pro boxer. Saoy turned pro recently and won his first bout last September, where he won against Christian Lee Suarez in Claver, Surigao del Norte.

“Money Punch aims to develop amateur boxers and give them opportunity to progress and train and learn from experts like Villamor who achieved greatness. A lot of young fighters aren’t given the opportunity because of the lack of fundings. It’s not just the Philippines but around the world, unless there’s somebody who is financially supporting them,” Faust said.

Faust strongly believes that sports like boxing would also help youngsters become better and responsible citizens.

He said that not everyone in amateur boxing could proceed into professionals and become champions.

However, the discipline and sportsmanship they learned in boxing would help them become better persons in the future.

Business side of boxing

Faust, who runs a fast legal support services that operates internationally, promises financial support to his partners in his boxing venture.

“Money Punch is owned by a fast legal support services which is a company that I owned and operated for 22 years and operates worldwide. We perform background investigations for hedging funds and capital ventures,” he said.

“So, we have to tap into this aspect to support Money Punch’s boxing program financially, so that Philippine boxing talents can be developed not just about getting them into a boxing ring where they’ll only make less money. I want to make sure every single team member of Money Punch is financially rewarded successfully,” said Faust.

He plans to promote televised fight cards featuring Filipino boxers under his outfit fighting against top-caliber foreign opponents which for him will level up the entertainment aspect of the sport.

In addition to that, he wants to discover potential talents from Villamor’s amateur grassroots program which they can develop into an Olympian or a pro boxer that will banner Money Punch Promotions in the future.

“Hopefully, as a good fisherman, as we cast the line we can pull out talented kids in the next four to five years (that) we can send to regional and international events or even the Olympics,” said Faust.

Villamor on support

For Villamor, he is very happy for the help coming from Faust.

“Dugay nako nangandoy naay mosupport sa akong amateur boxing program pero wala man gyud. Lipay kaayo ko ani. It’s a big factor sa mga bata diri sa Cebu. Mas modako ang interest sa mga bata kay naa na jud ni support. Dili na lisud sa ako-a nga mangayo pa ko og sponsors,” Villamor said.

(I have longed for someone to support my amateur boxing program, but nobody did. I am now happy for this development. It’s a big factor for the kids in Cebu. This will increase the interest of the kids because we now have someone to support us. It will be easier for me to get sponsors.)

Money Punch Boxing Promotions plans to hold its first boxing fight card either in April or June here in Cebu.

/dbs

