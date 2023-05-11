Bongbong Marcos tells Teves: Come home

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Thursday told suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves to come home to the Philippines after being denied political asylum in Timor-Leste.

“Come home. That’s the best I can give him. Come home,” President “Bongbong” Marcos said in an interview with reporters.

Marcos said he was able to discuss Teves’ asylum request with Timor Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak on the sidelines of the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

“Yes. It turns out that Congressman Arnie Teves applied for political asylum but was denied. Ganun lang,” he said.

“So I think they will continue to go through the process. May appeal process for those who are applying but ‘yun na-deny. We’ll just wait for the process to complete,” the President said.

(There is an appeal process for those who are applying for political asylum.)

On Tuesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Teves went to Timor-Leste to seek for asylum.

The day after, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Timor-Leste denied Teves’ asylum request.

Remulla then said the embattled lawmaker has asked Timor-Leste to reconsider its decision rejecting his request, adding that the Philippine government would also continue to oppose this bid.

Teves has been identified as the mastermind behind the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo. He has yet to return to the country and has repeatedly denied any involvement in the murders.

