LTO-7 to hold massive caravan of services in Bohol, Cebu provinces

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 13,2023 - 03:49 PM
File photo from LTO-7's free Theoretical Driving Course for individuals in the mountain barangays of Cebu City, done in partnership with their respective village chiefs.

LTO-7 conducted free a Theoretical Driving Course for individuals in the mountain barangays of Cebu City in partnership with their village chiefs. | Photo courtesy of LTO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is set to hold a massive caravan of its services in Bohol Province upon the request of Gov. Erico Aris Aumentado.

The caravan of services would include the processing of driver’s license applications and renewals, vehicle registration, and the conduct of theoretical driving course, among others.

LTO-7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec, however, has yet to set the final date for their caravan of services in Bohol province.

He, however, said preparations are now underway.  He promised to make a formal announcement of the schedule soon in coordination with Governor Aumentado.

“Yes, I spoke to Governor Eric Aris Aumentado about our Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) and e-Patrol Program to be launched on a much larger scale across Bohol Province,” Caindec said in a press statement.

Moreover, Caindec said that he also made a commitment to the Cebu Provincial Government for LTO-7’s participation in the Provincial Caravan of Services program.

Their participation, he said, would also form part of their national agency’s ambition and efforts toward delivering 30,000 TDC scholarships in Central Visayas by the end of 2023.

