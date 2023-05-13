Sherilin Khalifa stuns powerhouse Consolacion Sarok Weavers in PSL 18-U hoop

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Sherilin Khalifa-City of Naga shocked the heavily-favored Consolacion Sarok Weavers with a come-from-behind, 73-69 win, Saturday in the ongoing Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-U hoop at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Sherilin Khalifa stormed back from double-digit deficits on several occasions to clinch the victory.

MJ Hendric Vailoces and John Lloyd Ubas led Sherilin Khalifa with 14 and 12 points, respectively

Aron Dave Kres and Vince Alfred Mananquil added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Kirby Mongcopa led Consolacion with 20 points, while Dale Otero chipped in 11 markers.

The victory tied Sherilin-Khalifa with Consolacion in the team standings with three victories each.

Consolacion which lost for the first time, took a 37-28 lead at the half then increased this to 12 in the third before Sherilin-Khalifa reduced their deficit to just eight points, 50-58, heading into the final period.

Sherilin then unloaded a, 15-5 bomb on Mananquil’s back-to-back baskets to grab the lead for the first time, 65-63, with 3:16 remaining.

John Lloyd Ubas stretched Sherilin’s lead to four, 67-63, from his jumper to end a minute of scoring drought from both teams.

Consolacion tried to fight back with Daa and Herbito converting their layups, but Mananquil retaliated with his own jumper to preserve the win. /rcg

