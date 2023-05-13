Matteo ready nang maging daddy sa magiging baby nila ni Sarah: ‘By the end of the year, pag-pray natin na makabuo na’

HANDANG-HANDA nang maging daddy ang actor-TV host na si Matteo Guidicelli sa mga magiging anak nila ng Popstar Royalty na si Sarah Geronimo.

Yan ang kinumpirma ni Matteo nang matanong tungkol sa plano nila ng kanyang wifey na magkaroon na ng baby sa kanilang tahanan.

Sa presscon na ibinigay ng Kapuso Network kay Matteo ngayong araw, May 11, pagkatapos niyang pumirma ng kontrata sa GMA Public Affairs sinabi nga niya na looking forward na siyang maging tatay.

“Handang-handa na, dati pa. God willing, after all the activities that Sarah wants to do and want to accomplish and, of course, my commitments with GMA, hopefully, by the end of the year, sana pag-pray natin lahat na makabuo,” ang pahayag ng mister ni Sarah G.

Tungkol naman sa paglipat niya sa GMA 7, nabanggit din ni Matteo na aprub na aprub daw ito kay Sarah at excited na rin itong mapanood sa mga Kapuso shows.

“Sabi niya, ‘Love, bagay ka du’n sa Public Affairs. Your prayers are answered. Our prayers are answered,’” ang sabi raw ni Sarah sa kanya.

“When I joined the army four years ago, I said I’ll pick every project given to me meticulously. In the future, I want my projects to represent the Filipino people. So she said our prayers are answered,” aniya pa.

Kuwento pa ni Matteo, medyo natagalan nga ang proseso ng paglipat niya sa GMA dahil sa mga bagay at pangyayari na hindi nila makontrol.

“It did not happen last year because it was not at the perfect timing. I was doing another show and all other things aside so the negotiations were held back.

“But finally Ms. Anette Gozon (GMA Senior Vice President) said, ‘you know what, let’s sit down with boss Vic (del Rosario, Viva Communications’ president and CEO), and let’s finish this.’

“So we did, and after three hours, it was a done deal. As I’ve said, it’s like love. Good things happen to those who wait. I’m just very happy and blessed that GMA welcomed me here,” paliwanag pa ng aktor.

Simula sa Lunes, May 15, mapapanood na si Matteo sa Kapuso morning show na “Unang Hirit” kung saan siya magkakaroon ng sariling segment.

Bukod dito, kasado na ang pagbibidahan niyang action-drama series under GMA Public Affairs na “Black Rider” kasama si Ruru Madrid. May gagawin din siyang isang documentary special tungkol sa kalikasan.

