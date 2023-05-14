J.A.M gets playoff spot after thrilling win against WJV Inn in MPBA hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — J.A.M secured a lofty playoff spot in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) hoop wars after finishing the northwest division with an unbeaten record after a thrilling victory against WJV Inn, 88-84, on Saturday evening, May 13, 2023, at the Cebu Port Authority Gym.

J.A.M completed a dominant run in the northwest division by winning all their five scheduled games. They sealed their group stage campaign by eking a close victory against WJV Inn.

Noel Canedo had a double-double outing of 13 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks to lead J.A.M.

John Lloyd Tagalog scored 14 points with four rebounds and three assists, while Albert Echavarria also had 13 markers with nine assists, two boards, and one steal to back Canedo.

WJV Inn put on a good fight before bowing down to J.A.M with Carlo Cabahug dropping 31 points with five boards, four assists, and one steal.

Juneou Antigua added 16, Christian Mondero had 15, and Noel Anabieza chipped in 12 in their losing efforts as WJV Inn suffered its third loss in five games.

J.A.M overcame a 12-point deficit, 52-64, in the second half to defeat WJV In as both teams fought a back-and-forth battle that resulted in eight lead changes and eight deadlocks.

On the other hand, Lawisanon Ballers finally ended its drought by earning its first victory in four games by defeating the hapless Bureau of Fire Protection-Mandaue 65-42.

The defeat ultimately eliminated BFP-Mandaue from the tournament after losing all five scheduled games.

Gilbert Ofianga tallied 23 points to lead Lawisanon Ballers, while teammates John Mark Layos and Al Joekey Mansueto chipped in 19 and 15, respectively.

Francisco Calago was the lone double-digit scorer for BFP-Mandaue with 11 points.

In the southeast division, AE Sports Master cemented its position at the No. 2 spot in the team standings after earning its fourth victory in five games by nipping DC Abay-Abay, 75-64.

Carlo Camacaylan led AE Sports with 17 points. His teammates Jericho Cortes, King Osabel and Vince Albingco chipped in 13, 11 and 10, respectively.

Ian Jadraque and Ariel Joseph Rabaya scored 18 and 17 points, apiece in their losing efforts, while Ronel Bensi had 12 points as DC-Abay-Abay dropped to a 3-2 (win-loss) record.

