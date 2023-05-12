AEBC Cup: Six teams resume hoop wars in Don Bosco gym

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Architects + Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Sixth Corporate Cup hoop wars will resume with six exciting matches over the weekend at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) gymnasium in Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City.

On Saturday, May 13, three games will be played. The highly-ranked United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Cebu Sinclair Paints and the UAP-Sugbo Build It will try to earn their fourth win in the tournament.

Both teams have three wins and one defeat in their respective records. UAP-Cebu-Sinclair is ranked No. 4, while Build It is No. 3 in the team standings.

UAP-Cebu Sinclair Paints will face the No. 6 team, the Electrical Engineering-RELLM Engineering Design at 2:20 PM.

Meanwhile, UAP-Sugbo Build It squares off with the No. 9 team, the UAP-Lapu-Lapu- Island Premium Paints 3:40 PM.

On the other hand, the first game features the No. 10 team, the Civil Engineering 3 Dwightsteel (1-3) against Mechanical Engineering-A Paragsa (2-2) at 1:00 PM.

On Sunday, the top-ranked Civil Engineers-2 Avantrac will try to keep their immaculate 4-0 record by taking on the bottom-ranked and winless Civil Engineers- Golden Hammer Construction and Supply (0-4) at 2:20 PM.

The other games on Sunday will have UAP-Metro Cebu Trillis (2-2) versus Computer-Engineering Fenestram (2-2) 1:00 PM, and the Civil Engineers-1 EGS (0-4) versus Mechanical Engineering-B CS4 (4-0) at 3:40 PM.

