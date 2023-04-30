ARQ Builders destroys Barrio Dos, extends win-streak to 5 in MPBA hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders virtually ruled the southwest division of the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Summer Cup after logging their fifth straight victory on Saturday evening, at the Cebu Port Authority Gym.

The ARQ Builders destroyed Barrio Dos, 127-90, to top the southwest division team standings with an undefeated record of five wins, while inflicting Barrio Dos’ third loss with one win.

George Sumalinog exploded for 28 points, with 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals to lead ARQ’s scoring.

His teammate John Almer Villabrille had a double-double outing of 16 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks.

John Paul Dugenio and Christian Gallarde each scored 12 points for ARQ’s lopsided win.

READ: ARQ pulls off upset against Tech Support in MPBA hoops

ARQ led as much as 41 points, 111-70, in the final period, after several lead changes and deadlocks.

Barrio Dos

Barrio Dos led the game early in the opening period, 11-6, but ARQ retaliated with several scoring runs which eventually ballooned to a huge lead.

The short-handed Barrio Dos had Gio Antigua scoring 20 points with 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals in their losing efforts.

Ivan Tejam scored 21 points with 7 boards, 3 assists, and 1 steal. Paul Alfeche added 14 and Jhon Gonzales with 12.

READ: Tatay Rudy’s, 2 other teams get 2nd wins in MPBA basketball tournament

Prayboys 105, Peacekeepers 76

The Prayboys improved their record to 2-2 (win-loss) after routing Peacekeepers, 105-76.

The Peacekeepers suffered their fourth loss in five games.

Johnrey Girasol topscored the Prayboys with his 29-point outing, while Jay-R Dela Dela Pena chipped in 26 markers.

Mark Monte and Archie Ladero added 12 and 11 markers in the win.

The Peacekeepers’ Rex Delos Reyes also had 29, but this wasn’t enough to give his team the win.

Christian Salvatierra, Ramon Gutierrez, and Aaron Jordan had 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively in the Peacekeepers’ losing efforts.

READ: Truck N’ Trail buries BFP Mandaue by 100 points in MPBA hoop wars

Yez Travel 122, BFP-Mandaue 95

In the northeast division action, Yez Travel and Tours thrashed the Bureau of Protection (BFP)-Mandaue, 122-95.

Junwilmar Isok erupted for 37 points, while Jay Palco dropped 28 as both carried Yez Travel and Tours to their third win in four games.

Robert Tundag, JR Dausan, and Rhalp Villaera scored 13, 12, and 10 points, respectively, for Yez Travel.

BFP-Mandaue remained winless in three games.

Jomarri Samoranos scored 31 points, while Francisco Calago had 26 in their losing efforts.

RELATED STORIES

CVIRAA exec’s move to stop game to prevent another ‘basketbrawl’ lauded

Moalboal basketball: Crucial games to close out elimination round of Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Inter-Collegiate hoops

Crispa-Toyota: Old rivals meet up to celebrate friendship this time

/dbs

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP