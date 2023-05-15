Man stabbed dead by brother over family problem in Cavite
LUCENA CITY — A man stabbed and killed on Sunday his younger brother over a family problem in General Trias City, Cavite province, police said Monday.
In a spot report, the Police Region 4A said Billy Jan Cabrera and his younger brother, Barry, engaged in a heated argument around 10:30 p.m. over an unspecified family problem in Barangay San Francisco.
In a fit of rage, Billy Jan suddenly stabbed Barry in his abdomen using a knife.
The victim was brought to the hospital but died while undergoing treatment.
The police arrested the suspect.
