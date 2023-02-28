Misunderstanding over billiards game may have triggered village chief to shoot his brother – Argao police

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A game of billiards turned bloody after two brothers engaged in an argument which later on resulted to one of them killing the other.

Police Major Andy Roque, chief of the Argao Police Station, said that Panadtaran barangay captain Roberto Villamora, 41, ended up killing his younger brother, Mark Anthony, 39.

Roque said that they are now after Roberto, who fled and went into hiding, after he allegedly shot Mark Anthony on the chest, which caused his immediate death.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Roque said, the two brothers were in a billiards hall in Barangay Paoblacion at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Both were already drunk and started to argue about the bet that they placed on a billiards game.

“Accordingly sa statement sa naistoryahan, away ragyud tungod sa billiard. Ang mga nagduwa sa billiards kay ilahang mga batos, dili sila. Gipustahan nila kung kinsay mudaog unya pareha sila nakainom,” Roque said.

(According to the account of a witness, the two argued over a billards game. They were watching the game. They placed their bets on their preferred players and later on started to argue since they were both drunk.)

Roberto is from Barangay Panadtaran while Mark Anthony lives with his family in Barangay Lamacan, both located in Argao, Cebu.

After a while, Roque said, the two brothers left the billiards hall. But the two men, who were both armed with a hand gun, later on came back and fired shots at each other.

Mark Anthony got hit on his chest and no longer made it to the hospital alive.

As of this posting, Roque said they continue to investigate if the two brothers had an old grudge that may have triggered their argument on Tuesday.

“Wa man tay nakuha nga nagkalalis sila. Ang victim noted na gyud na siya nga kung makainom, mag maoy siya. Kani iyang igsuon, wala tay nadunggan nga isyorya nga kung magmaoy kay patulan niya…murag na triggered na gyud atoang suspect ba,” he added.

(We have not received any information about an old grudge. But the victim is known to cause trouble when he is drunk. As to the brother, we have not received information that he was a trouble maker or that he would engage in a fight with his sibling when he is drunk. The suspect may have been triggered.)

Police recovered an unregistered 9 mm pistol at the crime scene which they believed was owned by Mark Anthony.

RELATED STORIES

Man in Minglanilla arrested for allegedly killing own brother

Brother kills man, who attacked his younger sibling – police

Deadly duel over land in Toledo: Son hacks, kills father, wounds younger brother

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP