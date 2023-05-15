Flower vendor shot dead in front of Carreta cemetery in broad daylight

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 44-year-old flower vendor was killed by still unidentified assailants in front of the Carreta Cemetery here on Monday, May 15, a day after Mother’s Day.

Police identified the victim as Terese Zuñega, a flower vendor whose stall is located along General Maxilom Avenue, right outside the Carreta Cemetery in Brgy. Carreta.

Authorities received a shooting alarm in the public cemetery around 10 a.m. on Monday. Zuñega was declared dead on the spot by medics who first responded to the area.

The Mabolo Police Station is now tracing the identities of the suspect, whom they believed acted alone.

Police Senior Staff Sergeant Leodico Fegi, investigator of the case, said they are also conducting further background investigation on Zuñega, especially after they learned that her live-in partner is currently detained in the Cebu City Jail.

His live-in partner, whose name will not be divulged in order not to preempt any follow-up operations, has been behind bars over drug-related charges, said Fegi.

In the meantime, police said witnesses saw the suspect creep up behind Zuñega while she was attending her stall on Monday morning.

The suspect hit the victim from the back before shooting her twice.

As of this writing, police are still determining the motive behind the crime.

