MPBA: RB Tailoring secures No. 2 spot in southwest division after win vs. Tech Support

CEBU CITY, Philippines— RB Tailoring eked out a thrilling victory against Tech Support, 78-77, in Sunday night’s Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) held at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

The victory improved RB Tailoring’s record to four wins with one loss to secure the No. 2 spot in the southwest division heading into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Tech Support suffered their second loss in three games tying with Mr. MRD at third place in the team standings.

Bal Gasmel Demape displayed his passing skills and defensive prowess after tallying 15 points with a whopping 10 assists and 12 steals together with five rebounds for RB Tailoring.

His teammate Anthony Alquizar also had a field night with a double-double outing of 15 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Kristoferson Zambo scored 16 points, while Bolyn Hiatoro added 13 for RB Tailoring.

James Paradela scored 14 points with 11 rebounds in Tech Support. His two other teammates Dave ANasco and Carlo Ortega both scored 14 points, while Adrian Panangin and Jet Ley Minoza also scored 10 points, apiece.

RB Tailoring endured nine lead changes and four deadlocks before sealing their thrilling victory.

Meanhwile, Prayboys edged Artera Builders, 99-90, behind James Dafiesta’s 31-point eruption with 14 rebounds, six assists, and one steal.

Prayboys improved their record to 3-2 (win-loss) in the southeast division, while Artera Builders remained on top despite the win with their 4-1 card.

Jeff Michael Gudes also scored 31 for Artera Builders, but that wasn’t enough to give them the win.

On the other hand, Mr. MRD beat Barrio Dos, 89-75, to grab their third win in five games in the southwest division.

JV Samante led Mr. MRD with 20 points, while Gio Antigua scored 15 in Barrio Dos’ losing efforts.

