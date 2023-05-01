JAM-MAAB stays undefeated in MPBA hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines— JAM-MAAB remained undefeated in the ongoing Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) basketball tournament after manhandling Cros, 107-83, on Sunday evening, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

JAM-MAAB has won three straight games in the north west division after their win on Sunday evening, while Crocs suffered their fourth loss in five games.

John Jobet Jundos and Arfiel Manigbas tandemed in JAM-MAAB’s huge victory after scoring 23 and 20 points, respectively.

Jundos paired it with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Manigbas had four boards, one assist, and a steal.

John Lloyd Tagalog and John Paul Banono both scored 14 points for JAM-MAAB, while teammate Albert Echavarria added 11, and Dennis Archival with 10 points.

Dio Amoro spoiled his 22-point outing for Crocs, so as Jek Victor’s 19 markers, Bryan Aguirre’s 13, and Donald Alimoren’s 12.

JAM-MAAB led as much as 32 points, 94-62, in the final period after anchoring on theri 12-0 run. JAM-MAAB capitalized on their fast break points, scoring 46 over Crocs’ 18. Their bench points also delivered 61 points over the losing squad’s 27.

TJAV 84, LAWISANON BALLERS 72

In the other game, TJAV finally entered the winning column with a win against Lawisanon Ballers, 84-72, in the north east division.

TJAV now has a 1-3 (win-loss) record, while Lawisanon Ballers dropped to a 0-3 card.

Kendrick Alcover led TJAV with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Reynel Martinez had a double-double outing of 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and a steal in Lawisanon’s losing efforts.

RB TAILORING 87, HEADWAY GATES 80

Balgasmel Demape and Ray Austine Naparete paired up for RB Tailoring in beating Headway Gates Pochero House, 87-80, in the south west division.

RB Tailoring improved to a 3-1 slate, while Headway Gates suffered its fourth straight defeat without a win.

Demape scored 22 points with three rebounds, and three assists, while Naparate had a double-double game of 21 markers, 14 boards, five dimes, and five steals.

Headway’s Hersley Fuentes and Kevin Tenebroso each scored 18 in their losing efforts.

RELATED STORIES

ARQ Builders destroys Barrio Dos, extends win-streak to 5 in MPBA hoop wars

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP