Ted Conovar finally wins top spot in SUGBU tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Consistent podium finisher Ted Convocar finally clinched a title in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout Tournament last Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Convocar, who is a consistent top three bowler in SUGBU’s shootout tournament, finally have something to be proud of after he scored a total of 809 pinfalls in the four-game series.

He had 729 total scratch and 20 handicap points, enough to put him on top of the tournament. In addition, Convocar earned a spot in SUGBU’s “Bowler of the Month” tournament which is slated later this month.

Convocar scored 193 pinfalls at the second game to serve as his highest scored round.

In his last campaign in this tournament, Convocar finished at eighth place.

Finishing second in Sunday’s tournament was Rene Ceniza who had 790 total pinfalls, followed by third placer, Danny Sabang, with 774 pinfalls.

The fourth to 10th placers in the tournament were Nestor Ranido (773), PJ Dionisio (752), Rey Velarde (732), Roger Asumbrado (731), Lemuel Paquibut (699), Romy Mauro (690), and Maeng Viloria (684).

