Mandaue City Legal Office welcomes new tricycle-for-hire franchise applicants

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 1,570 tricycle-for-hire (TFH) franchises in Mandaue City are now without owners.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said these used to belong to tricycle operators who failed to apply for a renewal of their franchises this year.

Mandaue City’s Tricycle-for-Hire Franchise Regulatory Board (TFHFRB) issued a total of 2, 500 franchises a few years back to qualified operators through the City Legal Office (CLO).

To date, at least 1,570 of these franchises are already without owners.

“Taas ta og pa-ilob. Taas og pailob si Mayor Jonas. From [the] pandemic, gi-extend [ang application]. PagDecember atoa na gyud na sila’ng gipahimangnuan gimeet ang president sa different sectors, gipadad-an og note posted sa ila’ng mga terminal. Pag January atoa na pod sila gipadad-an [og] note [pero] wala gihapon. Pag February gamay ra kaayo ang nirenew. Mao to ni recommend na ang board sa deadline, deadline pag April 15 [unya] niya gi-extend gihapon og three days,” Jumao-as said.

Jumao-as said franchises that are currently without owners would now be given to new TFH applicants.

He is urging those who wanted to operate TFHs to visit CLO and submit their application form and documentary requirements that include barangay clearance, police clearance, official receipt and certificate of registration of the motorcycle, insurance coverage of the motorcycle and 2 copies of 2×2 colored picture.

The processing of new applications started on May 9.

A newly approved ordinance that amends an existing ordinance that regulates the operation of TFHs in the city, reduces from P1, 500 to only P1, 000 the fee for the issuance of a new or the renewal of a franchise that is valid for three years.

Meanwhile, Jumao-as said that those, who failed to renew their franchises, are no longer eligible to secure a new one.

