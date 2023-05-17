Cebu Daily Newscast: 2 Cebu athletes bag gold medals on final day of SEA Games

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here are the latest stories in and around Cebu on Wednesday, May 17.

Cebu athletes bag gold medals on the last day of the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia: Trixie Lofranco and Ronil Tubog topped arnis and wrestling, respectively, as the regional games come to a close.

Lofranco, an arnis world champion, displayed grace and tenacity en route to scoring 29.5 points to clinch the gold in the women’s individual anyo non-traditional open weapon competition.

Tubog, on the other hand, outlasted five other wrestlers to snatch the gold in the men’s freestyle 61-kilogram event.

At 17, Daven (not his real name) had to assume the responsibility of caring for his two younger siblings after their mother had left them.

Daven, a resident Barangay Tabok in Mandaue City, said they have not seen their mother for at least two months now. She has not also sent word as to her whereabouts.

Two policemen assigned to the Mobile Patrol Unit in this city are facing an investigation for allegedly sleeping while on duty last week. The two police officers, whose identities were withheld while the probe is ongoing, were also relieved from their post after a video of them sleeping inside a patrol car went viral online.

Suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. may return to the country Wednesday, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla citing an information coming from a reliable source.

Remulla said he considers the source of information as reliable because he “may have access to flight data into the country and he is usually a very reliable source for those coming in and out of the country.”

