Cebu Daily Newscast: 2 Cebu athletes bag gold medals on final day of SEA Games

May 17,2023 - 06:00 AM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here are the latest stories in and around Cebu on Wednesday, May 17.

2 Cebu athletes win gold medals on final day of 32nd SEAG in Cambodia

Picture of SEA Games gold medalists Trixie Lofranco and Ronil Tubog

Cebu’s gold medalists in Trixie Lofranco and Ronil Tubog. | Facebook photos

Cebu athletes bag gold medals on the last day of the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia: Trixie Lofranco and Ronil Tubog topped arnis and wrestling, respectively, as the regional games come to a close.

Lofranco, an arnis world champion, displayed grace and tenacity en route to scoring 29.5 points to clinch the gold in the women’s individual anyo non-traditional open weapon competition.

Tubog, on the other hand, outlasted five other wrestlers to snatch the gold in the men’s freestyle 61-kilogram event.

A brother’s love: Boy from Tabok, Mandaue assumes responsibility of caring for his younger siblings

At 17, Daven (not his real name) had to assume the responsibility of caring for his two younger siblings after their mother had left them.

Daven, a resident Barangay Tabok in Mandaue City, said they have not seen their mother for at least two months now. She has not also sent word as to her whereabouts.

2 more ‘sleeping cops’ in Cebu City relieved

Two policemen assigned to the Mobile Patrol Unit in this city are facing an investigation for allegedly sleeping while on duty last week. The two police officers, whose identities were withheld while the probe is ongoing, were also relieved from their post after a video of them sleeping inside a patrol car went viral online.

Remulla, citing ‘reliable source’, says Teves may return to PH Wednesday

Suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. may return to the country Wednesday, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla citing an information coming from a reliable source.

Remulla said he considers the source of information as reliable because he “may have access to flight data into the country and he is usually a very reliable source for those coming in and out of the country.”

RELATED STORIES

Bongbong Marcos tells Teves: Come home

CCPO chief to Cebu City cops: Don’t engage in illegal activities or else …

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: SEA Games, Sports news
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.