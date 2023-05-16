Remulla, citing ‘reliable source’, says Teves may return to PH Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. may return to the country Wednesday, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla citing an information coming from a reliable source.

Remulla said he considers the source of information as reliable because he “may have access to flight data into the country and he is usually a very reliable source for those coming in and out of the country.”

“Law enforcement agencies have been placed on alert so he can be secured properly,” Remulla told reporters.

As to the country of origin, Remulla said Teves would be either coming from Timor Leste where his request for an asylum was denied or a second country.

“Babalik siya most probably because it is difficult to go around the world now when he is already on Interpol notice and it is already known in Asean that he is subject of designation as a terrorist,” Remulla said.

He said Teves’ return is good because he can answer the process of law once a case is filed against him.

Multiple murder complaints are expected to be filed against Teves for the killing of of Gov. Roel Degamo and several others during the March 4 attack in the Degamo residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental.

