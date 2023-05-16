2 more ‘sleeping cops’ in Cebu City relieved

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two policemen assigned to the Mobile Patrol Unit in this city are facing an investigation for allegedly sleeping while on duty last week. The two police officers, whose identities were withheld while the probe is ongoing, were also relieved from their post after a video of them sleeping inside a patrol car went viral online.

“They are now under investigation and were relieved from their duties to pave the way for an impartial probe,” said Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) spokesperson on Monday, May 15.

Expose PH uploaded last week on Tiktok a video showing the two police officers wearing their uniforms while sleeping.

The audio of the video revealed that the incident happened just this month.

The uploader called on City Mayor Michael Rama and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. to impose sanctions against the two policemen, who she described as lazy.

“I hope authorities will discipline the two policemen who wasted taxes paid by people to secure them,” said the video’s female uploader.

Pelare said PRO-7 would not tolerate any violations by policemen.

“We will not condone or tolerate any violation. While we are swift in recognizing policemen who did something good, we are also very swift in making sure that we will impose disciplinary measures on those who violate the rules,” he said.

Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, Central Visayas police director, has ordered a probe against the two cops.

Also investigated were the police station chief under whom the two policemen were assigned and their supervisor.

On April 13, two police officers in this city were also relieved from their posts after being caught sleeping inside a patrol car along General Maxilom Avenue.

Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, City Police Office director, said the PNP strictly prohibits sleeping while on duty.

He said violators would be suspended for 30 to 60 days.

Dalogdog challenged all city station commanders to make sure their operatives are awake while on duty, otherwise, he would also make them accountable for their actions.

