Slater Young’s apology after ‘fantasizing is normal’ remark draws mixed reactions

Even though Slater Young already said sorry for his controversial remark that it’s “very normal” for committed men to fantasize about other women, his apology still drew mixed reactions on social media, with some reminding him to know the difference between “fantasizing” and “admiring.”

Young’s apology was coursed through a podcast, saying that objectifying women is “the last thing on [his] mind and heart.” In a separate podcast, his wife, content creator Kryz Uy, also pointed out that he might have “loosely” used the term “fantasize,” when he just meant “admire.”

His remark was prompted by a listener who asked if she was “crazy” for “debating” with her boyfriend after she caught him “fantasizing” about other women in a group chat with his friends.

In retrospect, Young said that “fantasizing” connotes being pleasured by something or someone that you desire, while admiration is having respect or appreciation towards a certain person or object.

His apology, however, was still met with disapproval, with some netizens saying the vlogger should have just kept shut about a delicate matter, as seen in this Facebook post by INQUIRER.net.

Internet personality Rendon Labrador said what was important was that Young acknowledge his supposed “stupidity.” “Mahalaga inamin mo kat*ng*han mo, Mahalaga mag bago ka na para hindi nakakahiya. Mag focus ka na sa goal mo,” he said.

One PJ Dumana reminded Young that it’s wrong to fantasize about other women, as it may lead to cheating. “’Fantasize’ is a wrong word. It’s normal to admire other women for their good looks and personality. The regular cheaters act on what they feel in contrast to others who control their inner desires and look away especially if they’re committed already.”

Some netizens seemed to have accepted his apology, although there are others who reminded him to be careful about using certain words since it can have a negative effect on others. A certain Sam YG, came to Young’s defense. “Slater is such a humble guy. I won’t diss him anyway.”

Young and Uy, who tied the knot in 2019, have two children named Scottie and Sevi.

