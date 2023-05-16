2 Cebu athletes win gold medals on final day of 32nd SEAG in Cambodia

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano athletes put the pedal to the metal in the last day of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) after clinching two more gold medals and several podium finishes in the last day of competition in Cambodia on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The Cebuano gold medalists were Trixie Lofranco and Ronil Tubog who topped their events in arnis and wrestling, respectively.

Lofranco, a seasoned arnis world champion, displayed grace and tenacity in her gold-medal winning routine in the women’s individual anyo non-traditional open weapon competition.

She scored 29.5 points from the five judges in her routine, while Lath Sophandaroth of Cambodia finished with a silver medal with a score of 29.1. Myanmar’s Khin Khin Khant settled for a bronze medal with a 28.8 final score.

Meanwhile, Tubog outshone five other wrestlers to bag the gold medal in the men’s freestyle 61-kilogram competition.

Tubog, who earned a silver medal in last year’s 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, finished with 25 points to best Indonesia’s Zainal Abidin who settled for silver medal with 20 points.

Thailand’s Siripong Jumpakam earned the bornze medal with 15 points in hand.

BRONZE MEDALISTS

Besides the gilt, three Cebuano athletes also had podium finishes in the final day of the SEA Games.

Weightlifter John Dexter Tabique earned a bronze medal in the men’s 89-kilogram division. He lifted a total of 310ks (140kg snatch, 170kg clean & jerk).

The gold medal went to Vietnam’s Quoc Toan Nguyen who lifted 345kgs (155kg snatch, 190kg clean & jerk), while the silver medal was taken home by Indonesia’s Muhammad Zul Ilmi who lifted 328kgs in total (145 snatch, 183 clean & jerk).

Also, Carcar City Floorball team’s ace defender Angelica Macasero Bengtsson earned the bronze medal in the women’s floorball competition after beating Malaysia, 4-2.

Lastly, James Buytrago secured a bronze medal in the men’s beach volleyball along with teammates by beating Vietnam, 2-0.

