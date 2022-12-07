Vitor vows to stop Korean in first title defense

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Boholano boxing prospect, John Virgel “Valiente” Vitor vows to knockout Korean Kwan Dong Lee when he defends his WBO Oriental junior lightweight title in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon 8” on December 8, 2022, in Calape town, Bohol.

Lee and Vitor faced each other for the first time during the official weigh-in and press conference at the Tagbilaran City Hall on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Their duel banners a 12-bout fight card promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

For the 25-year-old Vitor of Tagbilaran City, Bohol, a knockout victory would further elevate his status in the junior lightweight or super featherweight division.

“Posible jud nga naay ma knockout, ako jud paninguhaon pero ako jud buhaton tanan, tan-aw nako kaya jud tumbahon, ako ra huwaton ang opportunity. Kung mo abot ni nga 12 rounds, ready na kaayo ko 100%,” said Vitor during the presser.

Vitor weighed in at exactly 130 pounds, while the 30-year-old Korean needed to strip off his clothes and a bathroom break to shed off 1/4 lbs to make the contracted weight for their regional title bout.

“Excited kaayo ko nga first defense ni sa akong belt, dugay na kaayo ko nangandoy maabot ko ani nga punto, maong pasalamat kaayo ko sa akong promoter, mao nang di gyud ko ni pakyason nga kadaugan kinahanglan impresibo jud akong kadaugan ani nga fight,” added Vitor.

“Dili ko mo ingon nga mo kumpyansa ko niya. Gi respeto nako siya nga kontra nako nga boxer. Kung unsay naa niya ug unsay iyang ikapakita, mas labwan pa gyud nako.”

Vitor sports a record of 19 wins with 12 knockouts, with two defeats, and rides on a six-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Lee has a record of 16 wins with seven knockouts, two losses, and two draws.

Lee, on the other hand, replied that Vitor’s wish for a knockout might happen the other way around. The Korean boxer who already beat four Filipino warriors warned Vitor that he might be the one to get knocked out.

“If he can’t hit me, he will be the one who gets knocked out in five rounds. Not me,” said Lee who is the former WBC Asian Boxing Council Silver featherweight champion.

Contrary to what many expected, Lee enjoys the warm Philippine weather which for him conditions his body even better for fight night.

“I love the weather here, it’s warm. I love the warm weather here in the Philippines more than in Korea because it is winter there right now. I easily condition myself when the weather is hot,” Lee explained.

For his part, PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s manager and promoter Floriezyl Echavez Podot said Vitor is ripe for a world title fight. Thus, they’re doubling their efforts to pit their boxer with tougher opponents.

“Dugay na jud unta ni siya angay mo fight ug world title. Overdue na ni siya karon mao nang padayon namo siya ipa fight ug mga lig-on ug dili basta-basta nga kontra para pud maka fight na siya ug world title puhon,” said Podot.

Vitor signed with PMI just this year as the promotion’s newest addition to its growing stable of top-caliber Boholano boxers.

In the co-main event, PMI’s Daniel Nicolas goes up against Jestine Tesoro of Davao del Sur for the WBO Oriental Youth featherweight strap scheduled for eight rounds.

The rest of the fight card pits Jhunriel Castino vs Emmanuel Mogawa, Shane Gentallan vs Ronald Ewican, John Vincent Pangga vs Ruel Julian, Rodel Suganob vs Mark Glen Antaran, Christian Balunan vs Jay-r Tulinan, Gerwin Asilo vs Kier Clenton Espere, Reymart Tagacanao vs Jerry Tabago, Rjay Sios-e vs Dave Barlas, Pablito Balidio vs Ernesto Camiguing, and Arnel Tinampay vs Ryan Maano. /rcg

