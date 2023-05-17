House ethics panel chair: Expel Teves? We’ll talk about that if he doesn’t return

MANILA, Philippines — The possibility of expelling suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. if he still fails to return to the country will be discussed in the next meeting, COOP-NATCCO Rep. Felimon Espares said on Wednesday.

Espares, chair of the House committee on ethics and privileges, said in an interview with reporters that the committee had scheduled a meeting on May 23, a day after Teves’ 60-day suspension for not reporting to the House of Representatives lapses.

When asked if expulsion is an option, Espares said the panel would discuss it during the committee meeting.

“For your information, we have set a meeting on the 23rd either kung there is a show up of our colleague here, we discuss kung hindi (and if not), so there might be action and as always been shown and take into account na we can disclose you what will be the committee’s decision. So we will talk about that really if he will appear before the 23rd,” he said.

“Pag usapan namin yan (We would talk about that) during our next meeting, we will visit that kung tantamount na ba (if this is tantamount) to the action of our recommendation,” he added.

Espares clarified that the decision would still be in the hands of the House lawmakers, meaning even if they recommend a suspension, the plenary can move for expulsion, and vice versa.

He also said heavier sanctions may be placed now that Teves sought asylum from Timor Leste, which was eventually denied.

“Then again, whatever our committee report is, the Congress or the House will make any decision — as I said, even if we recommend the suspension, the Congress can lower the sanctions,” the panel head explained.

“Now again even if we recommend here a possible another suspension because of the violations, the Congress or the House can amend that and make that into expulsion. On that thing we cannot advance a statement right now. But with these developments, I mean there might be heavier sanctions because applying for a political asylum is a grave offense,” he added.

Teves was suspended last March 22 after House members voted to adopt the House committee’s recommendation, as he failed to show up despite directives from Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

The beleaguered lawmaker has not returned to the country since his medical trip to the United States (US), which the House authorized from February 28 to March 9. The lawmaker said he feared for his and his family’s security after a Special Investigation Task Group tagged him as the mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

The lawmaker has denied involvement in the Degamo slay, saying that he and his brother Pryde would not benefit from the incident.

Since Tuesday, there have been talks that Teves might return to the Philippines on Wednesday after his failed asylum bid in Timor-Leste. This was revealed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who said that a reliable source who has access to flight information told him so.

Teves, however, denied this, saying that it is fake news.

Earlier, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said they still have no information on whether Teves would return. He assured that he and Speaker Romualdez would be prepared to secure Teves should he return.

