18-year-old nabbed for killing lady in Boljoon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Boljoon police have arrested on Wednesday, October 26, the suspect in the hacking to death of a 48-year-old woman in Brgy. Arbor, Boljoon town, southern Cebu.

PLT. Charles Suan Gomez, the chief of the Boljoon Police Station identified the suspect as Jaime Borca Pelone Jr., 18 years old and a resident of the said barangay.

According to the police, the victim, Elsa Bernal Fernandez, 48, who was living alone in her house, was found lifeless early morning of Tuesday, October 25, with a hack wound on her neck.

Investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim had a prior altercation and that the suspect was bent on killing the victim.

Pelone allegedly gained entry into the victim’s house by removing the jalousies from the victim’s window. He then hacked Fernandez using a bolo.

Police said the suspect was about to board a bus bound for Cebu City when caught. /rcg

