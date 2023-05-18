Millions and Marshall, two American Staffordshire Terriers: Their senseless deaths slammed by animal lovers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Dog breed discrimination is what the people say caused the deaths of two American Staffordshire Terriers in East London, United Kingdom.

Marshall, a three-year-old dog, and Millions, a nine-month-old pup, were the victims of a fatal encounter with the Metropolitan Police in East London.

According to a report from the Doncaster Free Press, a woman alleged that the two dogs had attacked her and her pet, leading to the dogs being gunned down by police.

The dogs’ owner, Louie Turnbull, a homeless man who found solace in the company of Marshall and Millions, was devastated by their untimely demise.

The incident has left animal lovers and dog owners worldwide mourning the loss of these beloved doggies.

Filipino dog expert “The Pinoy Dog Whisperer” expressed his sadness with what happened to Marshall and Millions on his Facebook page.

Animal lovers and dog owners from around the world are sending their love and prayers to Louis and to his dearly departed companions.

Jerson Velarde Chavez, a digital artist from Iloilo City, shared a very beautiful art illustration of Marshall and Millions as his way to pay tribute to the two dogs who were brutally killed.

“I’m just a digital artist during my free time and I tend to create images that in my point of view can make the world realize the beauty we have. Like with these two puppies. Though their death is sad, I wanted to create an image that was bittersweet and would bring them justice, and tell that world their story,” said Chavez.

Hashtags like, #justiceformarshallandmillions and #marshallandmillions are making rounds online with shared posts from netizens from all around the world.

