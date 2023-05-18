Coffee with a Cop: Free coffee for Cordova Police Station visitors

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Coffee with a Cop, Cordova Police Station’s coffee shop which offers free coffee to its visitors formally opened on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The coffee shop is located within the compound of the police station.

According to Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Cordova Police Station, they were able to construct the coffee shop with the help of different stakeholders and the local government unit (LGU).

“We hope that Coffee with a Cop will serve as a symbol of hope, unity, and positivity and that it will foster a harmonious relationship and a good bond between the community,” Gingoyon said.

Cordova Police Station will maintain the coffee shop, especially in purchasing supplies.

Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan also lauded the initiative of the Cordova Police Station.

He said that this will help in easing the problems of Cordovanhons who would visit the police station.

“Kung moari sila sa atoang police station, bug-at na daan. So because of this, mogaan ang pamati sa mga mobisita o moari sa inyong lugar,” Suan said.

Suan also promised to continue supporting Cordova Police Station by providing them with their needs such as gasoline.

Aside from the Cordova Police Station, the Municipality of Cordova has also offered snacks to those who will make transactions at the municipal hall. /rcg

