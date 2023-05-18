YouTuber amateur slugfest gets solid backing from Money Punch Fight Promotions 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A one-of-a-kind boxing event will treat Cebuano boxing fans on Saturday, May 20, 2023, as Money Punch Fight Promotions unfold its first major fight card dubbed as the “Bakbakan 11” at the Consolacion Sports Complex, north Cebu.

Instead of the usual professional bouts, Money Punch headed by its CEO, Christian Faust, will pit YouTubers against each other through the Cebu YouTubers Amateur Boxing League.

Illustrisimo vs Legario

The main event of the YouTuber Amateur slugfest features Ryan “Coach Gigil” Illustrisimo of Bantayan Island, Cebu against Alex “Boy Tattoo” Legario of Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

Illustrisimo and Legario are both YouTubers and have background in boxing. Illustrisimo, a former professional boxer with a record of five wins with one knockout, and six defeats, is currently one of the head coaches of Cebu City Niños boxing team.

Meanwhile, Legario is a former amateur boxer who went to Manila and became a gym instructor and a stuntman of the highly-popular “Ang Probinsiyano” television series.

“We need to treat the amateur boxers like entertainers by giving them the opportunity to taste what it’s like in a professional bout,” said Faust in a press conference on Thursday, May 18, at the Villamor Boxing Gym in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City.

“And when you come along on Saturday night, you’ll see what we’ve developed and what we’re developing —better boxing entertainment venue for the audience — and that starts with the amateur level.”

Joining Faust during the presser was his partner and veteran trainer and matchmaker, Edito Villamor of Villamor Boxing Gym.

Also present was Money Punch Fight Promotions’ newly-signed pro boxer Elmo Traya who is fighting on June 24 for a regional title bout at the same venue.

Unscripted fights

Villamor said that the Cebu YouTubers Amateur Boxing League doesn’t use a script when pitting YouTubers in their bouts.

“Bakbakan jud ni siya. Tinud-anay jud ni sila magboxing sulod sa ring, kumpara sa Battle of YouTubers sa Manila. Wala ni script atong fight card kay kaning mofight puro ni sila naay background sa boxing,” Villamor said.

(This is really a boxing match. They will really have a real boxing match in the ring as compared to what the “Battle of YouTubers sa Manila. Our fight card has no script because those, who will fight all have a background in boxing.)

YouTuber amateur slugfest hype

To hype up their bout on Saturday, Illustrisimo and Legario exchanged words during the presser.

“Gusto ko talagang kalabanin si Pagara talaga. Ikaw Gigil (Illustrisimo) ha, mag isip-isip ka. May dalawang gabi ka pa bago ka matulog. Mag isip-isip ka kasi gagapang ka sa loob ng ring,” said Legario.

(I really would like to fight Pagara. You Gigil (Illustrisimo), you think again. You have two nights to sleep on it. Think about it because you will crawl in the ring.)

Illustrisimo replied, “Di ko kasi attitude yung magsasalita ng patapos, kaya ipapakita ko na lang sa araw ng laban namin na lahat ng sinasabi niya ibabalik ko sa kanya.”

(It is not my attitude to talk with finality, so I will just show what I mean on the day of the fight and I will return what he said to him.)

Besides Illustrisimo and Legario’s main event duel, five other YouTuber bouts.

P10,000 for most viewed video

Also, 14 preliminary amateur bouts will spice up this boxing event in partnership with PMI Bohol Boxing Gym.

Faust will also give P10,000 each for the most viewed video and the largest group watching the fight card.

The admission is free with the preliminary bouts starting at 4:00 PM.

RELATED STORIES

Vitor battles tough Thai for WBC Asian Silver super feather crown on May 25

Pagsabungan, Babag 2 boxers shine in Villamor Boxing grassroots fight card

SEA Games 2023: Paul Bascon adds to PH boxing’s gold haul after close win

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP