Mandaue disaster risk reduction body prepares for rainy season 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) has already started preparing for the rainy season.

CDRRMO Head Buddy Alain Ybañez informed that they had inspected the Early Warning Systems (EWS) which the city installed near the rivers.

The city’s EWS has a camera, speaker, and sensor that are used to monitor the water level of the rivers and alarm the residents if evacuation is needed. It is connected to the command center.

Seven EWS in Mandaue

The city has seven EWS located in Sitio Lub-ang in Barangay Casuntingan, Butuanon River, Cambogaong in Barangay Paknaan, Pulang Bukid in Barangay Alang-Alang, Innodata in Barangay Subangdaku, City Scape, and 6.5 relocation site in Barangay Paknaan.

“Nag-inspect lang ta in preparation sa rainy season, so naay uban nga naa tay kinahanglan repairs buhaton. Naa sad tay kinahanglan i-enhance nato ang pagkakusgon sa mga serena (siren),” said Ybañez.

(We are inspecting in preparation of the rainy season, so we have others that we need to do repairs. We also have to enhance the loudness of our sirens.)

Some of the EWS were damaged in December 2021 during the onslaught of super typhoon Odette and in September 2022 during the massive flooding in the city.

“Naa lay kinahanglan i-tweak pa sa mga wiring aron mukusog ang mga tingog, ang mga camera wala ray problema gipa-pan man nato, from time-to-time atoa man nang i-check ang sensor,” he added.

(We need to tweak the wiring so that the sound will be louder, and the cameras we don’t have any problems, we already had it panned, from time-to-time we check on the sensors.)

Ybañez said that the contractor has yet to give a schedule when to start the repair.

Simulation exercise

Earlier, the CDRRMO head said that they would utilize the very hot weather to prepare for the rainy season and that they were set to conduct simulation exercise drills regarding evacuation to the city’s flood-prone areas.

Ybañez said they would conduct the simulation exercise drills after the end of classes especially since, most of the evacuation sites are schools.

