Early Warning Systems of Mandaue: Most of them already fixed, operational

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Almost all of the Early Warning Systems (EWS) of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) are now operational.

CDRRMO Assistant Department Head Karlo Cabahug, said that only the EWS installed in Sitio Lub-ang, Barangay Casuntingan had yet to be repaired.

Mandaue City has seven EWS installed near rivers.

The other six operational warning systems were located at the Butuanon River, Cambogaong, Pulang Bukid, City Scape area, Innodata area, and 6.5 relocation site in Barangay Paknaan.

The EWS were damaged during the onslaught of Super typhoon Odette in December of 2021 and the massive flooding in the city in September last year.

The city’s EWS has a camera, alarm, speaker, and sensor that are used to monitor the water level of the rivers and warn the residents if evacuation is needed. It is connected to the city’s command center.

“Dako kaayo siya nga tabang actually nato kay malikayan gyud nato nga dunay casualty if ever nga grabe ang pagbaha. Kuan lang ta nga maprotektahan pod ang ilahang properties ba nga mahalon nga mabutang dayun nila safety daan,” said Cabahug.

(This is a big help actually to us because we can prevent any casualty if ever there will be a flood. We just help them protect their properties that are precious to them so that they can move them safely first.)

He said that they were processing the repair of the EWS in Sitio Lub-ang.

For now, Cabahug said that barangay responders were actively monitoring the state of the river in the barangay.

“Fiber optics man gud ang atoang gamit nga network. Dili man siya pwede lang nga splicing-splicing lang bitaw unya nakabutang sad siya sa taas nga area. Naa man siya sa taas-taas nga area aron dako siya og coverage….Mao na’ng atoang giwork out ron,” he said.

Our network uses fiber optics. We cannot just do some splicing and it is also situated in a high area. It is on an elevated area so that it can provide a wider coverage….That is what we are working on right now.)

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue City reopens old fishpond aquifer as relief channel for Butuanon River

In Cebu City, ‘rangers’ tapped to keep rivers clean

1,000 houses to be affected in clearing of three-meter easement zone of Butuanon River

P44 million river wall project in Ilocos Norte now completed — DPWH

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP