Cebu City Sports Center closes temporarily for renovation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government announced on Thursday, May 18, 2023, the temporary closure of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) beginning Thursday for renovation.

In a social media post, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said CCSC will be closed for about four months.

Should Cebu City’s quest to host the Palarong Pambansa in July of next year be successful, the CCSC is expected to serve as the primary host for the majority of the sporting events.

The PIO said Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama met with the officials of the Cebu City Sports Commission, the city’s Local School Board (LSB), and the Department of Education (DepEd)-Cebu City on Tuesday, May 16, in preparations for the city’s bid to host the Palaro next year, which is expected to gather 8,000 to 12,000 athletes from around the country.

According to CCSC Chairman John Pages, the outcome of the bidding process will be known by July. Negros Occidental and Antique are also aiming to host the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

“I-resurface nato ang atong rubberized track oval. We already have the budget. We are about to process the bidding already. Atong swimming pool, i-improve sad nato,” he said.

Pages, the PIO, said, agreed that the temporary closure of the CCSC is a big help to expedite the renovation works in the sports center.

Meanwhile, Ian Hassamal, head of the city’s LSB, said that aside from preparing the schools and classrooms that will serve as the billeting areas for athletes, they will also be installing internet connection and deploying vehicles for the athletes.

“Andam ug tagana kita nga atong palapdan ang atong Wifi connection. All schools, especially kaning naa sa mga city schools. Naa na g’yod na existing karon nga mga Wifi connection. I fiberized, mao nalang nay kulang ana,” Hassamal said.

