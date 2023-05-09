After CVIRAA, Central Visayas athletes prepare for Palarong Pambansa qualifying meet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the success of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet, athletes here now have their eyes set on the Palarong Pambansa qualifiers, according to Lawyer Fiel Almendra, assistant regional director of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7).

Almendra said a Pre-Qualifying Cluster Meet is scheduled in Cebu City either this May of in June.

The winners in the meet would proceed to the Palarong Pambasa that is making a comeback this year after a three hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almendra said during a news forum on Tuesday, May 9, that the DepEd Cebu City Division, in coordination with the DepEd Central Visays office and the Cebu City government, are now preparing for the qualifiers.

The Pre-Qualifying Cluster Meet would involve ball games and team events like basketball, volleyball, football, and baseball, among others.

The top two regions in the cluster would then compete in the Palarong Pambansa scheduled from July 29 to August 5, 2023, in Marikina City.

Central Visayas belongs to the same cluster as Regions 6, 8, and Zamboanga Peninsula or Region 9.

Meanwhile, Almendra said that Carcar City’s hosting of the CVIRAA in April was a success.

He said that the athletes were safe and no major incidents were report during the weeklong event.

“So far, okay man. Naa ray mga minor incidents, pero naagapan man kay partner man pod namo ang DOH unya mga medical teams from the different LGUs ug mga nurses and doctors from DepEd,” he added.

