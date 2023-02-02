Palaro goal: P65M allotted for CCSC as Cebu City aims for hosting 2024 games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P65 million is allocated for the renovation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) as the Cebu City government bids to host the Pambansang Palaro 2024 and aims to improve CCSC as a regional training facility for athletes.

This is according to Former PBA Star and now Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros. He is also the vice chairman of the council’s Committee on Youth and Sports Development.

“That [expected total cost to the city government of hosting the Palarong Pambansa] I cannot give the details yet. But we have allocated a budget for the renovation of the facility. Based sa atong capital outlay, naa tay P65 M [million],” he said in an interview on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

“But for sure, dili ra na siya enough because naa pa man tay lain facilities nga ato pa g’yong iimprove and then diha na na musulod ang support nga atong makuha from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) through Commissioner Hayco,” he added.

(But for sure, that is not enough because we have also other facilities that we are improving and then that will be the time when the support from the Philippine Sports Commission through Commissioner Hayco will come in.)

The City of Cebu is bidding to host Palarong Pambansa 2024, 30 years since it first hosted the country’s biggest amateur sports event, and most of the activities are planned to be held again at the CCSC. The facility was built when Cebu City hosted the games in 1994.

Hontiveros said it would be a “perfect” situation for the city since it would still have a year to prepare, and with Mayor Michael Rama being the president of the League of Cities of the Philippines and with PSC Commissioner Edward Hayco.

“For now, ang Palaro will be in Marikina. So, we will take a look at their facilities as well (as) unsa pay need nato…And Mayor Mike Rama mandated us nga kinahanglan full-blast na jud atong participation. So, aside from participating in all events, kinahanglan kompleto sad g’yod ang atong sports facilities,” he said.

(For now, the Palaro will be in Marikina. So, we will take a look at their facilities as well (as) what we still need…And Mayor Mike Rama mandated us that we need to go full-blast in our participation. So aside from participating in all events, it is a must that our sports facilities should also be completed.)

Hontiveros said that as the games would be in July this year, there would also be a high chance that the Palaro next year would be held on the same month.

