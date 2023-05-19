Angel numbers: What’s with 11:11?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Angel numbers.

According to Farmers Almanac, the concept of angel numbers refers to the belief that these number sequences, as 11:11, 222, or 333 have spiritual significance and are considered to be messages from angels or from divine intervention from the universe.

Historically, it was believed that November 11 is the luckiest day of the year, hence, 11/11.

Numerologists believe that “ones” signify new beginnings and is about to take you to the right path.

So, whenever people see angel numbers, especially when the clock strikes at exactly 11:11, make a wish and wait for fate to make it work.

CDN Digital wanted to see what the netizens are wishing for on 11:11.

Indeed, social media and online communities have played a significant role in the sharing and discussion of angel number experiences.

People now have platforms where they can openly talk about their encounters with angel numbers, seek support and validation from others, and exchange personal interpretations of the messages they believe they are receiving.

So, what are your 11:11 wishes?

