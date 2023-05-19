Boy drowns in Batangas resort

LUCENA CITY — A 7-year-old boy drowned in a beach resort in Lobo town in Batangas province during a family picnic on Thursday, May 18.

In a report Friday, the Batangas police said the minor victim and his family from Quezon City went for an outing at a beach resort in Barangay Biga.

At around 4 p.m., the victim and other children went for a swim in the knee-deep portion of the sea.

Moments later, a relative spotted the victim floating and unconscious.

Rescuers tried to revive the boy but failed and rushed him to San Juan District Hospital in San Juan town, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The report said the mother believed that there was no foul play behind the death of her son.

Police will still subject the victim’s body to an autopsy to determine the real cause of his death. INQ

