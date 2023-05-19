Aloguinsan stabbing: Nephew kills aunt over ‘tapped’ electric power connection

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An argument over the cutting off of electric power to his house pushed a 35-year-old man over the edge, causing him to stab and kill his 61-year-old aunt in the afternoon of May 18 in Aloguinsan town in southwestern Cebu.

Police Captain Jose Dante Talandron, acting Aloguinsan Police Station chief, said that the suspect, Jason Cabriana fled after he stabbed several times his aunt, Emma Wamilda, inside her house in Purok San Isidro, Barangay Rosario in Aloguinsan.

Talandron said that Wamilda was rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Cabriana remains at large as of this posting.

Aloguinsan killing probe

Investigation showed that Cabriana, who is a construction worker, confronted Wamilda at past 3 p.m. that day inside her house.

Cabriana was allegedly angry that Wamilda has cut off the connection of electricity to his house, which was beside Wamilda’s house.

Talandron said that Cabriana had allegedly tapped electricity from the house of his aunt, Wamilda, to power up his house.

But Talandron said that the nephew and the aunt had not been on good terms recently with the nephew, Cabriana, having just settled with his aunt, Wamilda, at the barangay. This was over a misunderstanding of how Wamilda allegedly treated Cabriana’s mother.

On Thursday, Wamilda allegedly cut off the connection of electricity from her house to Cabriana’s house.

This allegedly prompted Cabriana to confront Wamilda inside her house.

The confrontation ended with Cabriana pulling out a screw driver and stabbing Wamilda several times in the body.

The attack was witnessed by Wamilda’s 80-year-old mother, who was also bedridden and could not do anything about it but just watch the attack happening in front of her.

After the attack, Cabriana fled while Wamilda was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Police Captain Talondron said that Cabriana had remained at large, but they continued to conduct a hot pursuit operation to arrest him.

Aloguinsan is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 57 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

