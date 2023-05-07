Carcar attack : Accidental bump, broken glass led to stabbing, wounding of 19-year-old man 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 22-year-old man landed in jail after he stabbed and wounded a 19-year-man over an accidental bump and a broken glass during a fiesta celebration in Barangay Can-asujan in Carcar City early this morning, May 7.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, Carcar City Police Chief, identified the suspect as John Michael Fano of Sitio Pit-os, Barangay Calidngan this city.

Fano was accused of stabbing Jericho Tangaja six times in the body. Tangaja survived the attack.

Fano, who fled after the attack at past 3 a.m. today, May 7, was arrested later at noon in Barangay Liburon in San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

Carcar police initial probe

Initial investigation showed that Tangaja and Fano were having a drinking spree as the barangay was holding a disco as part of the celebration of the barangay fiesta.

But at past 3:30 a.m., as Tangaja, who was already tipsy stood up, he accidentally bumped Fano, who was holding a glass of liquor in his hand.

The glass fell and broke when it hit the ground.

This angered Fano, who then pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed Tangaja six times, hitting the victim in the body.

Fano then fled after the attack while Tangaja was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Suspect caught in San Fernando

Police Lieutenant Colonel Cabagnot said they were informed by the Carcar Provincial Hospital about a man, who was stabbed being admitted in the hospital.

But Cabagnot said that the attending physician at the Carcar Provincial Hospital told police investigator that the victim, Tangaja, was still in serious condition.

He said that the doctor described the victim’s condition as still 50-50.

Despite the victim’s situation, Cabagnot said the victim still managed to tell them who attacked him and why.

The police then conducted a hot pursuit operation, and they located the suspect in San Fernando town where he was later arrested.

Fano was detained at the Carcar City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of frustrated murder case against him.

Carcar City is a 5th class component city of Cebu Province. It is estimated to be at least 36 kilometers south of Cebu City.

