Jerusalem wraps up training at Wild Card Gym as fight date nears

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Reigning WBO world minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem is wrapping up his training at the famed WildCard Gym in downtown Los Angeles, California as his first title defense draws near.

Jerusalem will defend his title against unbeaten Olympian Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico on May 27 at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

The Filipino champion will spend the rest of his training camp at the WildCard Gym accompanied by his trainer, Michael Domingo, and ZIP Sanman stablemate, Kevin Jake Cataraja.

Jerusalem and Cataraja personally met WildCard Gym owner and Hall-of-Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

In an earlier interview with CDN Digital, Jerusalem mentioned that one of his dreams is to train and fight in the United States.

He said he wants to prove that he is not a flash in the pan and showcase his skills in the United States which is the Mecca of Boxing.

Collazo, Jerusalem’s Puerto Rican foe has a record of six wins with four knockouts.

Meanwhile, Cataraja who is undefeated in 16 fights with 13 knockouts has been yearning to train and fight in the United States as well.

Cataraja of Tabuelan town, north Cebu is ranked No. 12 in the IBF world super flyweight division and No. 6 in the WBO. Thus, he’s been waiting for the opportunity to also showcase his skills there. /rcg

