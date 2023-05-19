Teves bares plot to intercept him if he returns to PH; BI says it’s protocol

MANILA, Philippines — Besieged Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. on Friday claimed that there was a plot for the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to intercept him should he return to the Philippines.

In a Facebook post, Teves described the plot with a screencap of the alleged instructions to apprehend him. Claiming that the message to “all concerned” was from Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the text said to “be on high alert and vigilant” should Teves arrive.

“If encountered, please instantaneously intercept the subject and ask for assistance from other law enforcement authorities in the area,” said the message that allegedly came from Tansingco.

Teves claimed this was sent on May 17, before charges against him were filed.

READ: After 2 months, NBI files murder raps vs Teves for Degamo slay

“Lumabas itong order na ito, bago pa sila nag-file ng mga kaso laban sa akin. Ibig sabihin, wala pa akong kaso, may order na i-inrercept ako. Ito ay halatang political persecution at pag-aabuso ng aking karapatang pantao,” said Teves.

(This order came out before they filed cases against me. This means I do not have a case yet; there is already an order to intercept me. This is obviously political persecution and an abuse of my human rights.)

However, the BI, neither confirming nor denying the message that Teves showed, said that this was protocol for high-profile cases.

“The BI wishes to clarify that such instruction is merely a part of the BI’s protocols in monitoring individuals who are subject of high profile cases. Coordination with local law enforcement agencies is crucial in the proper implementation of BI procedures. Arresting Filipino nationals is not within the scope of the agency,” said the BI in a statement.

The Philippine National Police has also told the Bureau to expedite Teves’ entry so that they could provide protection.

Teves has been tagged in the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in the Pamplona massacre.

JPV

