Filipinas battle powerhouse Australia in Olympic qualifying event

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Filipinas, the Philippine women’s football team is grouped alongside two football powerhouses in the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament second round slated later this year.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup-bound Filipinas have been placed under Group A alongside World No. 10 Australia which will host the qualifying tournament and World No. 37 Chinese-Taipei, and No. 67 Iran.

The Philippine team is ranked No. 49 in the world.

The second round of the Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament is scheduled from October 23 to November 1.

Despite their early exit in the recent 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Cambodia, the Filipinas remained upbeat after unveiling their newest kits which will be used for their FIFA Women’s World Cup this July in New Zealand and Australia.

The Filipinas exited the SEA Games after losing to Myanmar in their first match.

They went on to win against Vietnam, 2-1, but they weren’t able to tally enough goals for the goal difference in the group stage, which resulted in their elimination.

Last April, they ruled the first round of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Tajikistan beating all their opponents including the host country, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Hong Kong under Group E. /rcg

