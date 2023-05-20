LET topnotcher shares secret: Never allow pressure to get the better of you

CEBU CITY, Philippines – LET topnotcher Renz John Bryan Espinosa still needs a little more time to process the good news he received on Friday, May 19, 2023.

While congratulatory messages and a recognition ceremony are already lined up to mark his milestone as the 4th placer in the March 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers-Secondary Level, Espinosa, 22, said he still could not believe what he has achieved.

In an interview over the phone on Saturday, May 20, Espinosa, who got a rating of 92.20 percent in the nationwide exam said being a LET topnotcher and a licensed teacher overwhelm him.

“Wala pa jud siya ni sink in. Daghan sigeg chat nako karon. Unya, naas akong huna-huna, is this really happening right now?” he told CDN Digital.

Espinosa, of Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, told CDN Digital that he too faced a lot of obstacles before realizing his dream.

Graduating as the only summa cum laude in his batch in June 2022, he said he is aware of the direct and indirect pressure and expectations that other people have for him, except for his parents who assured him that his best is enough.

“Ako nga labi na sa akong academic standing nga hala mao diay ni siya diay, all eyes are on me ana,” he said.

“Before graduation, akong mga batchmates, hired na sila sa mga schools. Ang ako nga nag aim nga mag top, so I need to prepare for the review. Na torn jud ko if mo-trabaho or review for the board exams,” the LET topnotcher added.

Espinosa said he chose not to allow the pressures to get the best of him. Instead of worrying, he just focused on what he planned to do.

He got a review scholarship and traveled alone to Davao City, where the review center is, in November 2022 and reviewed there until March 2023.

“Ang mga expectations (of other people) wala na sila’y labot nimo. Ikaw, focus lang jud sa imong mga goals,” he added.

“I met a lot of people there sa Davao, mga friends…Gi-enjoy lang jud nako ang review because I know nga kani nga board exam will be the first and the last,” he added.

Outside of academics, he described himself as fun yet disciplined.

With gratitude in his heart, the LET topnotcher said this is a very good advance birthday gift for his 23rd birthday this June.

Espinosa said he only has a simple plan to personally celebrate this achievement and that is to visit and pray to the Holy Child Jesus, whom he is a devotee of. /rcg

