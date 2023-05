Michael Pacquiao na-bully dahil sa kanyang itsura: ‘They would make fun of my face, my name, tsaka backstab me’

KUNG mahina-hina lang ang anak ni Pambansang Kamao Manny Pacquiao na si Michael Pacquiao, siguradong bumigay na ito sa mga pagsubok na pinagdaanan niya sa murang edad.

Inamin ni Michael na matindi rin ang na-experience niyang pambu-bully noong nasa high school pa lamang siya sa General Santos City, ang hometown ng kanyang mga magulang na sina Manny at Jinkee Pacquiao.

Sa panayam sa kanya ng news anchor at TV host na si Julius Babao pati na ng vlogger na si Ned Adriano, nagbahagi ang binata ng mga naging karanasan niya noon.

“They thought Inglisero lang. So people thought na ano, na ako maarte, and then wala akong masyadong ano du’n, e, friends,” pahayag ni Michael.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandera (@banderaphl)

Pagpapatuloy pa ng anak ni Pacman, “I was bullied because of my appearance. I’m not guwapo. No one really wanted to talk to me. Because of my name also. They were afraid.

“Most of the time in school, I would hear… make fun of me, saka they would make fun of my face, my name, tsaka backstab me. Talk behind your back,” ang paglalahad pa niya.

Pero ang pinakamasakit daw, mismong mga kaibigan pa raw ni Michael ang nam-bully sa kanya, “They were pretending to be my friends because yung name ko.

Baka Bet Mo: Liza Soberano nagugulat sa tuwing tinatawag na ‘Hope’ in public, bet pa ring matawag sa kanyang screen name

“People were nice to me because they just wanted something from me. Libre ko sila, like that. In reality they don’t really genuinely like me for who I am,” dagdag pang kuwento ni Michael.

“I was thankful that I had two actual friends there. They were genuinely there for me. Blessed ako dun. I could talk to them, they would ask me, ‘Are you okay?’” aniya pa.

Nagbigay din siya ng advice sa mga tulad niyang biktima ng bullying, “If you listen, dibdibin mo siya, dwell, you would start to believe them. They would be dictating who you are and you would lose yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Pacquiao (@pacquiao.michael)