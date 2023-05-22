NBA: Celtics now down 0-3 against Heat

May 22,2023 - 10:51 AM

By: CDN Digital May 22,2023 - 10:51 AM

The Miami Heat have pushed the Boston Celtics to the brink of elimination following a dominating 128-102 win in Game 3 of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Gabe Vincent poured in 29 points for the Heat, who now lead the best-of-seven series, 3-0.

Duncan Robinson had 22, Caleb Martin added 18, and Jimmy Butler 16 as the Heat can now wrap up the series in Game 4 at home.

The Celtics were led by the 14 of Jayson Tatum.

