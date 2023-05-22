Typhoon Mawar may enter PAR by Friday, intensify into super typhoon – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Mawar may strengthen into a super typhoon, according to state meteorologists, who also predicted that the weather disturbance may enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) around Friday.

In a public report on Monday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Mawar was located 2,330 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3:00 a.m.

“Itong binabantayan natin na si Bagyong Mawar, maaari itong maging isang super typhoon lalo na at nasa karagatan ito,” said Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina.

(This Typhoon Mawar that we are monitoring can become a super typhoon especially since it is in the ocean.)

Badrina also said that Mawar is moving northwestward and may cause a rainy weekend.

“Inaasahan na ito ay kikilos pa-hilagang-kanluran at possibile itong pumasok ng PAR bandang araw ng Biyernes,” Badrina said.

(It is expected to move northwesterly and possibly enter PAR around Friday.)

“Posible na inaasahan natin na maging maulan ngayong weekend particularly po sa western sections ng Luzon, Visayas, at ng Mindanao,” he added.

(It is possible that we expect it to rain this weekend particularly in the western sections of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.)

According to Badrina, the typhoon will be named “Betty” once it enters the PAR. It would be the second storm to enter the PAR this year and the first for this month. The name Betty was also used for a typhoon that hit the Philippines in 2015 and 2019. But Pagasa may reuse one of four sets of typhoon names on a four-year rotation.

