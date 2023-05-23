Cocaine worth P16.5 million seized from a passenger at Naia

By: Sofia Abrogar - Inquirer.net | May 23,2023 - 04:50 PM

NAIA, Pasay City – Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives intercepted over three kilograms of cocaine worth around P16.5 million allegedly from a Salvadoran who arrived from Doha, Qatar on Monday, May 22, 2023.

The drugs were allegedly found in the suspect’s luggage on Monday at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

In a Tuesday press release, BOC said it acted on information from its foreign counterparts who alerted them about “the presence of a traveler expected to arrive at Naia carrying illegal drugs.”

“The passenger’s luggage underwent rigorous screening, including x-ray scanning, K9 inspection, and a thorough physical examination,” said the customs bureau.

The suspect’s first origin was Brazil.

Then, according to BOC, he arrived in the Philippines from Qatar via Qatar Airways flight QR 932.

Authorities promptly arrested him for violations of the Comprehensive Drug Act and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Naia Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (Naia-IADITG) was also part of the operation.

