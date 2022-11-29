Authorities destroy P256.4M worth of illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P256.4 million worth of illegal drugs were destroyed through burning on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

These substances were confiscated earlier in different operations made by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said the inventory includes 36.9 kilos of shabu; 372.69 grams of dried marijuana leaves; 3.65mL of nubain; and 2, 984 ecstasy tablets.

“…mao ni, the numerous volume of drugs nga atoang gi destroy. Ang 36.6 kilos ani from the PNP [operations]. Ang PNP ang nag request sa ato to have this destruction,” PDEA-7 Director Levi Ortiz, said.

In a message, Ortiz, said, this was already the second time this year that they destroyed illegal drugs based on a court order. It was so far the biggest destruction that they did since Ortiz assumed as PDEA-7 head on June 15, 2020.

Ortiz said the destruction of the drugs on Tuesday was also a manifestation of the commitment of law enforcement agencies to continue their campaign against the proliferation of illegal drugs.

“Relentless atoang campaign. We will show to the public that we are sincere and honest of our campaign against illegal drugs,” Ortiz said.

Since he became PDEA-7 director two years ago, the agency already lead a total of seven illegal drugs destruction made at a funeral parlor in downtown Cebu City.

PDEA-7’s acting chief chemist, who asked not to be named, said that there are still approximately 50 kilos of illegal drugs that remain in their custody. These will also be destroyed as soon as a court order is issued for the purpose.

Police Colonel April Madroño, chief of the Regional Forensic Unit in Central Visayas, said another 50 kilos of illegal drugs also remain in their custody.

Illegal drugs confiscated in police and PDEA-7 operations are kept for use as evidence in court hearings before these can be destroyed.

/dcb