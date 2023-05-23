UC Webmasters hold basketball clinic for CICLs at Operation Second Chance Center

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters men’s basketball team gave smiles to the children in conflict with the law (CICL) after conducting a basketball clinic at the Cebu City Operation Second Chance (OSC) Center over the weekend.

The basketball clinic aims to nurture hope and empower the CICLs in the facility.

No less than UC Webmasters athletic director Jessica Honoridez, men’s basketball team head coach Atty. Kern Sesante, and basketball consultant and Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros led the basketball clinic.

One of the clinic’s primary objectives was to instill hope to these young individuals through basketball.

They were provided the opportunity to learn basketball and engage with UC Webmasters players which is an inspiring undertaking to promote a positive outlook in life.

Over a hundred CICLs joined the clinic, while UC Webmasters players gamely taught them proper ball handling skills, shooting, and other basketball drills.

The Webmasters are enjoying the off-season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) where they finished as first-runners-up in the men’s basketball tournament after losing to the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in the finals last December.

After that, the Webmasters competed in last April’s Cesafi-sanctioned Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-Collegiate Tournament in Moalboal town, south Cebu, where they placed third overall.

