Catriona Gray, Sam Milby magpapakasal na next year, gustong magkaroon ng 2 anak

IBINUNYAG na ni Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray na sa susunod na taon na sila magpapakasal ng kanyang fiance na aktor na si Sam Milby.

Ang revelation na ‘yan ay sinabi mismo ni Catriona sa naging YouTube interview kasama ang celebrity doctor na si Vicki Belo noong May 18.

“Oh gosh, mga next year,” sagot ng beauty queen nang tanungin ni Dra. Vicki tungkol sa kasal.

“I just want to enjoy this season. It’s a once in a lifetime season, so we just want to enjoy it and take our time,” paliwang niya.

Ipinagmamalaking naikwento pa ni Catriona na nakasentro sa Diyos ang kanilang relasyon.

“At first, before I was Christian, I didn’t understand what it means to be Christian,” sey niya.

Chika pa niya, “I didn’t understand the rules and boundaries that are meant to be put in place for young Christian couples, but when I grew up, I realized that they’re there to protect you and guide you because it really does guard your heart in the most amazing way.”

Inamin din ng beauty queen na nagustuhan niya si Sam dahil sa pagiging “gentle” at mapagpasensya nito sa kanya.

“I felt like I was so guarded and apprehensive when I first met Sam,” kwento niya.

Patuloy niya, “But he is just such a gentle and patient person that he really made me feel safe with him.”

“I never felt that he wanted to use who I was. [Since] I’m a [type of] public figure [who is] Miss Universe, there’s this kind of hesitancy if this person likes me for me, or do they just want to be associated with me, but he always made me feel safe,” ani pa ni Catriona.

Nang tanungin naman ang dating Miss Universe pagdating sa pagkakaroon ng anak kay Sam.

Sagot ni Catriona, gusto niyang magkaroon ng dalawang anak in the future.

“maybe two children, one boy and one girl or two girls when the time comes,” saad niya.

“Because I’m so close to my mom, and I really love our relationship together. So my heart would just burst when I have a little girl,” paliwanag pa niya.

Nitong Pebrero lamang nang ma-engage sina Catriona at Sam matapos ang tatlong taong relasyon.

