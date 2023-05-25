Destinations Life! Sa Cebu Ra Ni

Underwater Cross installed in Medellin, Cebu

Installation marks start of town's journey to becoming newest diving destination

Tourism officials and diving enthusiasts plants a cross to mark Medellin’s beginnings as a diving destination in Cebu.
Called the Underwater Cross, it is created and donated by the Philippine Navy in commemoration of the 500 years of Christianity. The Underwater Cross is located at the Medellin Dive Site in Gibitngil Island. | Photo by Giles Anthony Villamor Facebook via Municipality of Medellin

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The town of Medellin, dubbed as the Sugar Bowl of Cebu owing to its sweeping sugar cane fields, has added another attraction for visitors.

This time, it will be underwater.

Last Monday, May 22, 2023, local tourism officials, government agencies, and diving enthusiasts planted a cross underwater, in the seas surrounding mainland Medellin and Gibitngil Island.

Called the Underwater Cross, Monday’s ceremonial installation also marked the start of Medellin’s journey to becoming Cebu’s newest diving destination.

 

“The concrete underwater cross will form part of the underwater attractions for divers and snorkeling enthusiasts,” the local government said.

Underwater Cross Medellin

Photo by Giles Anthony Villamor Facebook via Municipality of Medellin

The Underwater Cross is created and donated by the Philippine Navy, and symbolized the 500th year of Christianity in the country.

After its installation, the government and other stakeholders are set to rehabilitate coral reefs within Medellin’s seawaters.

Underwater Cross Medellin

Photo by Giles Anthony Villamor Facebook via Municipality of Medellin

The Underwater Cross is also part of the DIVE7 festivals, the diving program initiated by the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7), held in Medellin on Thursday, May 25.

/bmjo

