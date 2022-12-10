In Medellin: Winning lantern, a representation of blooming tourism, orderly town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Medellin Municipal Police Station’s winning lantern represents the town’s blooming tourism industry and the town’s peacefulness making it an ideal place to live and visit.

This lantern won the second place during the Parol Making Contest at the Cebu Police Provincial Office on December 1.

The materials used in making this lantern were native “banig” and hats that were hand-painted with different shades of blue representing the rich marine resources of Medellin, particularly in the island of Gibitngil, which is one of the most visited tourist destinations in this northern town.

The police car placed at the center of the parol or lantern represents the peaceful and orderly situation in the town. The tassels placed on both sides were representations of a jelly fish, a free-swimming marine animal, that are abundant at the “Funtastic Island” of Gibitngil.

Of the other 53 competing stations, what made their lantern different from the rest?

For Police Captain Kelvin Roy Mamaradlo, officer-in-charge of the Medellin Municipal Police Station, their entry represents the collective minds and efforts of the police, the local government officials, and the youth, which reflects oneness in their municipality.

“That is the product of working with our hearts,” Mamaradlo said.

There were 44 municipal police stations and six city police stations that competed for the award for the CPPO Parol Making Contest last Dec. 1, 2022.

Medellin is a second class municipality in the province of Cebu. It is approximately 119 kilometers north of Cebu City.

